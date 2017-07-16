The UnTold Story Of WCW's Glacier

UFC Fight Night Glasgow Highlights: Ponzinibbio Knocks Out Gunnar Nelson In Scotland

#MMA #UFC
07.16.17

It was an exciting night of fights from Glasgow, Scotland as the UFC made its way back to the UK for the first time since March. Headlining the card was Conor McGregor training partner Gunnar Nelson taking on South American brawler Santiago Ponzinibbio, and from the outside, it looked like maybe the UFC was tossing Nelson a softball for him to hit out of the park in front of a friendly crowd. Unfortunately for Nelson, no one told Ponzinibbio, who spoiled the party by knocking Gunnar out in just 1:22 of round 1.

Nelson looked composed and dangerous leading up to the sudden reversal of fortunes, lunging out with lightning fast punches to catch his opponent. But an overhand right on Nelson’s jaw hurt the Icelandic fighter and Ponzinibbio pounced, peppering Gunnar with shots until one landed clean and crumpled him against the cage.

