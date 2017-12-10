UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Ortega Results And Highlights

Fight fans have been enjoyed being exhausted by near-weekly UFC fight cards for over a half-decade now, but it’s still tough to get used to. Constant shows don’t allow fans to settle into storylines quite so much it seems, and there’s almost a constant shift in weekly rankings. That’s not all bad, it’s just tough to keep up sometimes, especially in the last five weeks in which we’ve had two spectacular numbered PPVs that have given us multiple new champions and challengers. As we head into 2018 on the back of nearly three months straight of weekly shows, there’s still a lot to look forward to, and tonight showed that these smaller, under-the-radar cards can still be fun even in this era of mass-produced MMA.
-Brian Ortega def. Cub Swanson via guillotine choke (round 2)
– Gabriel Benítez def. Jason Knight via unanimous decision
-Marlon Moraes def. Aljamain Sterling via KO (round 1)
-Scott Holtzman def. Darrell Horcher via unanimous decision
-Eryk Anders def. Markus Perez via unanimous decision
-Benito Lopez def. Albert Morales via unanimous decision
