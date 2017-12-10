UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Ortega Results And Highlights

KNEE GAME PROPER! Marlon Moraes with the absurd KO knee on Aljamain Sterling! #UFCFresno https://t.co/Wn9Q0ul7fz — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 10, 2017

Fight fans have been enjoyed being exhausted by near-weekly UFC fight cards for over a half-decade now, but it’s still tough to get used to. Constant shows don’t allow fans to settle into storylines quite so much it seems, and there’s almost a constant shift in weekly rankings. That’s not all bad, it’s just tough to keep up sometimes, especially in the last five weeks in which we’ve had two spectacular numbered PPVs that have given us multiple new champions and challengers. As we head into 2018 on the back of nearly three months straight of weekly shows, there’s still a lot to look forward to, and tonight showed that these smaller, under-the-radar cards can still be fun even in this era of mass-produced MMA.

-Brian Ortega def. Cub Swanson via guillotine choke (round 2)

– Gabriel Benítez def. Jason Knight via unanimous decision

Gabriel Benitez landed at will (even while being bit) in a big win over Jason Knight! #UFCFresno https://t.co/2kK5lQl359 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 10, 2017

-Marlon Moraes def. Aljamain Sterling via KO (round 1)

KNEE GAME PROPER! Marlon Moraes with the absurd KO knee on Aljamain Sterling! #UFCFresno https://t.co/Wn9Q0ul7fz — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 10, 2017

-Scott Holtzman def. Darrell Horcher via unanimous decision

INSIDE TRIPPIN! Scott Holtzman wins by unanimous decision over Darrell Horcher at #UFCFresno! https://t.co/lpHuQtN0iH — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 10, 2017

-Eryk Anders def. Markus Perez via unanimous decision

Eryk Anders remains undefeated with the unanimous decision over Markus Perez in an absolute slugfest! #UFCFresno https://t.co/XSir2gAuw5 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 10, 2017

-Benito Lopez def. Albert Morales via unanimous decision