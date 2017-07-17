The UnTold Story Of WCW's Glacier

Conor McGregor’s team didn’t have a great night at UFC: Glasgow. Gunnar Nelson was quickly knocked out by Santiago Ponzinibbio and Charlie Ward (who was one-half of the tragic event that ended with the death of João Carvalho), was knocked out by being slammed face first into the Octagon’s mat. We’ve seen body slam knockouts before. Rampage Jackson and Gerald Harris perfected this.

But what the 5-2 welterweight newcomer Galore Bofando did on the undercard is unprecedented. Just when you think a card is skippable, or you’ve seen everything, UFC: Glasgow delivers with some wild action and an incomprehensible highlight. Look at the moment of impact!

UFC/FOX Sports 1

