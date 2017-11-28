FOX Is Reportedly Low-Balling The UFC On Their Potential New TV Deal

Getty Image

The saga of the post Fertitta-owned UFC continues, and things once again don’t seem to be going as swimmingly as new owners WME-IMG would like. In 2018, the UFC’s FOX broadcast rights are up after its seven-year contract, and Darren Rovell is reporting that FOX seems to be offering $200 million, higher than the $115 million per year the UFC now gets for its broadcasting rights across FOX, FS1 and FS2, but much less than their $450 million asking price.

Can confirm Fox initial offer for UFC rights in the $200M range, as first reported by @Ourand_SBJ. UFC sale document said rights were worth as much as $450M. Don't believe WME/IMG ever thought that was realistic. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 27, 2017

Let’s stop for a second here. Can you believe it’s been seven years since we saw Joe Rogan kick off the UFC on FOX era in the most awkward way possible? Let’s take a minute to relive this important moment in time.