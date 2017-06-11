Dan Hooker Sent Ross Pearson’s Mouthpiece Flying With A Perfect Knee At UFC Auckland

It really doesn’t get better than timing your opponent’s bobbing and weaving into a perfectly-timed knee to the face. Bonus points for sending his mouthpiece fluttering into the air. Dan Hooker earned one of these fabled impeccable knockouts when he somewhat casually lifted his knee and collided with the consciousness of Pearson, which was sent back to the United Kingdom by way of Kiwi knee. Kiwini?

Just look at this:

Forget shooting, it's dangerous to bob your head in front of a kid this tall. pic.twitter.com/GkDnaBjdwL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 11, 2017

This huge knee from Dan Hooker knocks Ross Pearson's mouthpiece out and gives Hooker the victory. #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/9Wdi9H5MmI — UnderhookDDT (@UnderhookDDT) June 11, 2017

What sucks is that this could be the way Pearson’s career ends. At least with the UFC. He’d lost his previous three and is 4-8 now in his last 12 since that weird Melvin Guillard illegal knee incident in 2013. Here’s that: