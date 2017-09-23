Things started off slow at the Saitama Superdome for UFC Fight Night: Japan with several close decisions, but the warrior spirit came out in full force by the end of the event. There were a bunch of memorable performances from the fighters at the top of the card, capped off by Ovince Saint Preux taking on late replacement Yushin Okami, who moved up from his typical weight of 185 to 205 pounds.

That move was just too much for Okami as Saint Preux got on top of him early and slowly worked his way into yet another Von Flue Choke, putting the Japanese fighter to sleep halfway through the first round. It’s Ovince’s third finish of this type (and second in a row), which is extra impressive considering how rare the submission is. Now it’s become something of his signature move, something he can pull off due to his unique body type and impressive strength.

This puts Saint Preux on a two fight win streak following a tough three loss run against top light heavyweight contenders like Jon Jones, Jimi Manuwa, and Volkan Oezdemir. It’s too early to start talking about a run at the title, but Saint Preux certainly proved he’s still someone to watch at 205.

In other action, Jessica Andrade put a beating on Claudia Gadelha, tossing her around like a rag doll for a dominating decision. Dong Hyun Kim TKO’d former PRIDE legend Takanori Gomi for Gomi’s fifth loss in a row. And K-1 turned MMA fighter Gokhan Saki survived a late scare to brutally knock out Luis Henrique da Silva to win his UFC debut. Take a look at all the highlights below.

Ovince Saint Preux defeats Yushin Okami via submission (Von Flue choke) at 1:51 of round 1

Jessica Andrade defeats Claudia Gadelha by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-27)