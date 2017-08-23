Absolutely No One Can Believe Jon Jones Screwed Up His Career Again With Another Positive Drug Test

#MMA #UFC
08.22.17 45 mins ago

Getty Image

Everything was so perfect for the story of Jon Jones after UFC 214. He came back against the odds, against personal demons and one fight in years away from the sport to reclaim his title in glorious fashion with a head-kick knockout of Daniel Cormier. Now, this. Jon Jones has tested positive for an anabolic steroid and has been stripped of his light heavyweight title, further besmirching one of, if not the greatest career in MMA history.

With a man as gifted as Bones, most are left in shock. How could this happen? Why did he do this? Did he really need to be chemically-enhanced to whoop on the fighters that he was already much bigger than? Nothing makes sense. Jon Jones is the greatest enemy of Jon Jones. The only man who can beat Jon Jones is Jon Jones (and Matt Hamill). No one can believe this. MMA fans are in utter shock.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSJON JONESMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 4 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP