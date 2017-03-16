What's Next For Ronda Rousey?

Retired UFC Legend Matt Hughes Is Thinking About A Comeback, And Has An Opponent In Mind

#UFC
Trending Writer
03.16.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

MMA legend Matt Hughes has some free time on his hands. In December, the UFC dumped the Hall of Famer from his position as Vice President of Athlete Development and Government Relations. Like fellow presumed lifer Chuck Liddell, Hughes was a casualty of the new ownership culture. Now, he’s apparently entertaining the idea of a return to fighting and not necessarily in the Octagon, either.

Hughes has revealed that he’s “in talks” for a potential return to the sport. As reported by MMA Fighting, the subject is addressed in a preview clip for his Undeniable with Joe Buck interview scheduled to air later this year. There’s a bit of a qualifier to this potential return, mind you.

“If I could find an opponent that I could definitely beat, I would go again,” Hughes told Buck.

According to Ariel Helwani, multiple sources have indicated that Hughes has engaged in early talks with UFC rival Bellator. Fitting with Bellator’s matchmaking tendencies, a UFC 60 rematch versus fellow MMA pioneer Royce Gracie is the believed to be the target. Hughes won their 2006 catchweight bout with a 1st round TKO.

A potential Hughes return is definitely intriguing. He hasn’t fought since 2011 so the question marks about his ability to jump back in are a tad different than say a Georges St-Pierre might face. The 43-year-old former welterweight champ certainly could still be a capable fighter, but there’s is a bit of worry about the former stars that make their way to Bellator. There’s the capability for good fights and also the capability for freak show style offerings. If Hughes arrives in Bellator, let’s hope it’s the former.

(Via MMA Fighting)

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSBELLATORMatt HughesROYCE GRACIEUFCUndeniable with Joe Buck
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP