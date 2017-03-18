UFC London Results: Manuwa Gets The Walk Off KO And Pickett Retires On A Loss

#MMA #UFC
03.18.17 43 mins ago

The UFC visited London for the first time since Michael Bisping was knocked out by Anderson Silva (but still won), and it was front-loaded with a slew of decisions, but the show picked up steam as the main card hit and we saw Brad Pickett get retired, Gunnar Nelson come back in dominant fashion and Jimi Manuwa do exactly what Jimi Manuwa does (then he called out David Haye for a boxing match, because that’s the “in” thing to do right now).

-Jimi Manuwa def. Corey Anderson via knockout (round 1)

It was pure, unadulterated Jimi Manuwa. Watch the replay here. My god.

-Gunnar Nelson def. Alan Jouban via guillotine submission.

Watch this perfect straight that rocked Jouban and opened him up for the submission (that kick to the face probably didn’t feel good either):

-Marlon Vera def. Brad Pickett via TKO (round 3)

Pickett, the retiring hometown hero was up two rounds heading into the third when he got caught by a head kick.

Watch the extremely emotional ending here.

-Arnold Allen def. Makwan Amirkhani via split-decision

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAUFCufc fight night 104ufc london
