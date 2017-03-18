And that's that!!!! Jimi Manuwa finishes Corey Anderson via KO in RD1 at #UFCLondon @POSTERBOYJM pic.twitter.com/mLZb7rIpvC — MMAHEYDAY (@MMAHEYDAY) March 18, 2017

Jimi Manuwa is horrifying. Even at 37-years-old, when you’re in the Octagon with him, you have to mentally prepare yourself for either a long, long night trying to take him down, or you need to make your peace with the fact that you will be unconscious in due time and those cage side will lose their minds at your demise. Look at Dan Hardy:

With Joe Silva retired, the new cage-side flip-out mantel goes to @danhardymma. pic.twitter.com/KBpElevEMv — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) March 18, 2017

Let’s look and Anderson fall to the mat again, consciousness completely obliterated by the heaviest hands in London. Incredible.