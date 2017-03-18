Jimi Manuwa Made Corey Anderson Fall Stiff With A Walk Off One-Punch Knockout

03.18.17

Jimi Manuwa is horrifying. Even at 37-years-old, when you’re in the Octagon with him, you have to mentally prepare yourself for either a long, long night trying to take him down, or you need to make your peace with the fact that you will be unconscious in due time and those cage side will lose their minds at your demise. Look at Dan Hardy:

Let’s look and Anderson fall to the mat again, consciousness completely obliterated by the heaviest hands in London. Incredible.

