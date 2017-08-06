UFC/FS1

UFC: Mexico City was a hangover card. Something to help the fans come down after the madness that was UFC 214. While there aren’t many important storylines coming out of the FS1 event, the fate of flyweight title contenders, Rashad Evans’ career, and Sam Alvey’s want to be known as the guy who has fought the most in a UFC over the last year hung in the balance. And as one of those under-the-radar events, the chances of it being surprisingly entertaining were high. The end result: hell yeah it was. Seven first round finishes. Seven.

Main Card

-Sergio Pettis def. Brandon Moreno via unanimous decison

Sergio Pettis put in work in round two! #UFCMexico https://t.co/GFdfY3z8qE — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) August 6, 2017

-Alexa Grasso def. Randa Markos via split-decision

And @AlexaGrasso returns the favor! She comes back with a fast combo of her own! #UFCMexico pic.twitter.com/dAlTCQejuc — UFC (@ufc) August 6, 2017

-Niko Price def. Alan Jouban via TKO (round 1)