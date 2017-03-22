UFC

See that man up there in the featured image? That’s Conor McGregor. It’d be hard to tell beyond the tattoo reading “McGregor” which makes sure we all know that the gaunt, dry-lipped, and possibly friggin dying human is indeed Mystic Mac. UFC 194 was the last time he ever made 145 pounds in the division he ruled — featherweight — and it’s likely he’ll never head back down. Why? Because dehydrating and starving yourself to the brink of oblivion is a dangerous proposition, but fighters keep doing it. Now, the California State Athletic Commission is looking to do something about the strategy.

MMA Fighting got their hands on the CSAC’s Advisory Committee on Medical and Safety Standards meeting agenda in which the Commission looks to further the progression of MMA and Boxing into a safer, more transparent, and overall better sport. One of their main points of the meeting is the “Discussion and Update on Licensing Application and Physical as it Relates to Dehydration and Appropriate Weight Class,” which can be boiled down to curbing extreme weight cutting.

The commission will vote on the following plan on May 16th (taken from the commission meeting materials):

1. Licensing by Weight Class – Requesting the athlete select the lowest weight class they intend to compete at. Following up with a series of questions related to dehydration and weight cutting will allow the Commission to better approve matches and track critical weight information. The Physical Examination associated with the Commission’s licensing application requires that the licensing physician certify that the requested weight class is safe for the athlete. (Authority-Rule 210, 280, 282, 298) – Please See attached the Draft Application for Professional Athlete and Professional Athlete Physical Examination.

2. Changes to the bout agreement to obtain parity with boxing – Draft and approve a contract that fines the contestant that fails to make the contract weight 20% of his compensation equally distributed to the Commission and the opponent, as well as 20% of all bonuses (including win bonuses) to the opponent. This will force fighters to compete at weights closer to their natural walking weight. It will also reward fighters who take a fight against a larger opponent and lose. (Authority-Rule 220) – Please see Attached Draft Bout Contract

3. Additional weight classes. 165, 175, 195, 225 with the removal of 170. This places each weight class below 205 at 10 pound increments. Along with licensing by weight class and ringside physician certification, the new weight classes· are essential so that each individual athlete has more options to choose a class that is suitable for them. (Authority-Association of Boxing Commissions) – Please see attached letter from the ABC Rules Committee and letter to the ABC Medical Committee

4. Implement policy changes to the way matches are approved with an emphasis on appropriate weight class. A formal request has been made to the Official Database of the ABC to add a weight class category as a required field and also a listing by the matchmaker of the weight the fighter was when the bout was offered. – Please see attached letter to the Official MMA Record Keeper of the ABC

5. Weight Class restrictions for fighters who miss weight more than once. A fighter who misses weight more than once will be required to compete in a higher weight class until a physician certifies the weight is appropriate and is approved by the Commission for competition in the weight class. (Authority-Rule 282, 283, Rule 298) – Discussion item, can be done by the physician at weigh in or post bout on the suspension form.