UFC On Fox: Lawler Vs. Dos Anjos — Full Results And The Best Highlights

12.16.17 6 mins ago

The penultimate UFC show before 2018 was definitely a Christmas gift to fight fans. Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos was one of the best fights that could be made in the welterweight division and perhaps all of the UFC. In addition to that title-contender matchup for the welterweights, the top half of the featherweight division got shook up with Ricardo Lamas getting knocked unconscious by Josh Emmett, and the light heavyweight division saw that Glover Teixeira is still a threat. This show had it all. Even the problematic powerhouse Mike Perry got decisioned. The violence was strong in this event.

-Robbie Lawler vs. Rafael dos Anjos: What. A. Fight. Check out the full recap here.

-Josh Emmett def. Ricardo Lamas via KO (round 1): This was one of the cleanest knockouts we’ve ever seen. Here’s the replay.

-Santiago Ponzinibbio def. Mike Perry via unanimous decision

-Glover Teixeira def. Misha Cirkunov via TKO (round 1).

