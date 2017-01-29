See All The Huge Knockouts And Finishes From UFC On FOX Denver

USA TODAY Sports

It was a back and forth battle between Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko in what many people expect was a title eliminator fight for the women’s bantamweight title, currently held by Brazilian slugger and most recent Rousey killer Amanda Nunes. At the start of the fight, Shevchenko seemed to have the edge with crisp striking and several great takedowns. But at the end of the round Pena showed her gumption by nearly locking in an armbar on her opponent.

The second round continued to see the fight turn Pena’s way, with Julianna muscling Valentina against the cage and taking her down to work her ground and pound. But Shevchenko used that aggression to her advantage, catching Pena in an armbar that she just couldn’t escape from, forcing a tap at 4:29 of round 2.

WOW! @BulletValentina pulls out an impressive armbar victory in 2nd round to defeat the @VenezeulanVixen. #UFCDenver https://t.co/3b6O6enJ7o — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 29, 2017

Valentina Shevchenko defeats Julianna Pena via submission (armbar) at 4:29 of round 2

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone came into his fight with Jorge Masvidal on a four fight winning streak and talking a big game about a welterweight title shot in 2017. Considering the number of fights he takes every year, he still may earn himself one. But Masvidal set him back a ways tonight, basically beating Cowboy twice in one fight. While Cerrone is far from a wild brawler, Masvidal made him look that way with surgical counter striking that punished Cerrone every time he attacked.

At the end of the first round he caught Cowboy with a combo that dropped him to the canvas. The bell sounded as Jorge swarmed his downed opponent, and there was some serious confusion as to whether the fight had been stopped or time was over. In the end the fight continued for a second round, but Cerrone never managed to recover and just took more damage from Masvidal at distance and in the clinch.

You gotta hand it to Cowboy for toughness — he got dropped again but managed to get back to his feet. Masvidal pinned him up against the cage and unleashed with endless shots to Cerrone’s body until the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

Jorge Masvidal defeats Donald Cerrone via TKO (punches) at 1:00 of round 2