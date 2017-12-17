The upper half of the UFC welterweight division is up in the air. Champion Tyron Woodley is out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery, Georges St-Pierre has vacated his middleweight title and may be considering a move back down to 170 if he doesn’t retire, and now we have former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler fighting former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos in a matchup that could determine a number one contender. It’s also a fight that pretty much-guaranteed fireworks, and delivered.

Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler showed a lot of respect to each other in the opening minutes as RDA chipped away at Lawler’s leg as Robbie moved forward in a stalking fashion. As is customary, Lawler took quite a bit of damage as he eventually found his range, and midway through the second round, we saw 23 straight seconds of RDA pounding on Lawler who was able to block the majority of the impressive flurry then SMILED after it was all finished.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/942227533755424769