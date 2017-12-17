Rafael Dos Anjos Picks Apart Robbie Lawler To Set Himself Up For A UFC Welterweight Title Shot

#MMA #UFC
12.16.17 11 mins ago

The upper half of the UFC welterweight division is up in the air. Champion Tyron Woodley is out indefinitely after having shoulder surgery, Georges St-Pierre has vacated his middleweight title and may be considering a move back down to 170 if he doesn’t retire, and now we have former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler fighting former lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos in a matchup that could determine a number one contender. It’s also a fight that pretty much-guaranteed fireworks, and delivered.

Rafael dos Anjos and Robbie Lawler showed a lot of respect to each other in the opening minutes as RDA chipped away at Lawler’s leg as Robbie moved forward in a stalking fashion. As is customary, Lawler took quite a bit of damage as he eventually found his range, and midway through the second round, we saw 23 straight seconds of RDA pounding on Lawler who was able to block the majority of the impressive flurry then SMILED after it was all finished.

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/942227533755424769

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMAUFC

Best Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

The Best TV Images Of 2017

12.15.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

Pop Music’s Heroes, Villains, And In-Betweens In 2017

12.15.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago
‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

‘The Leftovers’ And ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Win The 2017 Uproxx TV Critics Poll

12.14.17 2 days ago 15 Comments
Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

Check Google’s Top Travel Searches As You Make Your 2018 Travel List

12.14.17 2 days ago
Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

Remembering The Best Concerts Of 2017

12.14.17 2 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP