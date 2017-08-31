The UFC Is Offering Refunds For Their Broadcast Of The Mayweather-McGregor Fight

08.31.17

If UFC president Dana White’s claims about pay-per-view buys are accurate, Mayweather-McGregor was every bit the record-smashing international extravaganza (and occasional boxing match) it was billed to be and a whole lot more. One major hiccup? The UFC’s own stream of the megabout ran into enough problems that the MMA promotion is now offering refunds to those suffering Saturday night access headaches. That’s a scenario traditionally considered to be “not good.”

Streaming issues plagued the tilt and the UFC’s Fight Pass service was the subject of a number of complaints from fans that couldn’t watch the megabout. The complaints have generated a statement from Dana White indicating that fans who experienced problems watching the fight could receive a refund. (No, you don’t have to go to Conor McGregor’s house to get it.)

