A surprisingly stacked UFC: Norfolk card followed up UFC 217’s historic Saturday of fights, and thankfully wasn’t a boring “hangover” show. While most of these fights were featuring outgoing stars like Matt Brown in his retirement fight and Clay Guida on the last fight of his contract, Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis battled for a position atop the lightweight division. It was a reminder of how stacked a UFC card can be when the stars align, tendons remain intact, and drug tests are passed.
Poirier vs. Pettis was a wild, bloody affair with a weird ending that looked like Pettis may have injured his ribs, but beyond that, the whole card was fun. Here are the full results and best highlights.
Main Card
Dustin Poirier def. Anthony Pettis via TKO (round 3)
Matt Brown def. Diego Sanchez via KO (round 1). Check out the replay of the KO of the year right here.
Andrei Arlovski def. Júnior Albini via unanimous decision
Cezar Ferreira def. Nate Marquardt via split-decision
Raphael Assunção def. Matthew Lopez via KO (round 3)
Clay Guida def. Joe Lauzon via TKO (round 1)
