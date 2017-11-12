After an insane fight, Anthony Pettis taps out and Dustin Poirier earns the biggest win of his career! #UFCNorfolk https://t.co/ITDZtPavf2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

A surprisingly stacked UFC: Norfolk card followed up UFC 217’s historic Saturday of fights, and thankfully wasn’t a boring “hangover” show. While most of these fights were featuring outgoing stars like Matt Brown in his retirement fight and Clay Guida on the last fight of his contract, Dustin Poirier and Anthony Pettis battled for a position atop the lightweight division. It was a reminder of how stacked a UFC card can be when the stars align, tendons remain intact, and drug tests are passed.

Poirier vs. Pettis was a wild, bloody affair with a weird ending that looked like Pettis may have injured his ribs, but beyond that, the whole card was fun. Here are the full results and best highlights.

Main Card

Dustin Poirier def. Anthony Pettis via TKO (round 3)

Pettis gets the triangle, but Poirier escapes and starts landing some HUGE shots! WHAT A CRAZY FIGHT!!! #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/epdxk2YImT — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2017

They're brawling in round 1!!! Both guys busted open!! What a round!! #UFCNorfolk pic.twitter.com/WNjcDyi2qR — UFC (@ufc) November 12, 2017

Matt Brown def. Diego Sanchez via KO (round 1). Check out the replay of the KO of the year right here.

Andrei Arlovski def. Júnior Albini via unanimous decision

Cezar Ferreira def. Nate Marquardt via split-decision

Raphael Assunção def. Matthew Lopez via KO (round 3)

WATCH FOR THE HOOK! Raphael Assunção makes a statement with the KO vs. Matthew Lopez! #UFCNorfolk https://t.co/42IJIRIFNL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

Clay Guida def. Joe Lauzon via TKO (round 1)

Clay Guida's contract is up in the UFC, but is he done? The fans clearly feel some type of way… #UFCNorfolk https://t.co/QxBXJJrpSu — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017