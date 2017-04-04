Rona Rousey Instagram

Ronda Rousey is a few months removed from being utterly destroyed by Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but she doesn’t seem to have lost her smile. While legions of haters hoped for Ronda to be sucked into a deep vortex of depression after her second loss in a row, she’s out in Hollywood, working on her acting craft and getting back to her roots — judo.

She’s even helping the next generation get prepared by flopping and building up their confidence. She’s giving back!

#NextGenJudo teaching @themaxston ashi waza A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

The young judo player who trips Ronda and is too scared to follow up by pouncing on her is Jaxton Lundell. He’s a guy, who, judging by his profile, is a wrestler, judoka and likes to lift weights. Why he’s throwing Ronda all over the mats, we may never know. Perhaps she owes his family a favor or something.

But what’s going on with Ronda and the UFC? For now, we’ll have Smilin’ Ronda fooling around until we wait for the news that she’s either officially retired from MMA, wants to transition to the WWE (my vote), or finally gets into the throat-tearing business in the Road House remake.

If she wants to kill time by helping a whole new generation of fighters, then so be it.

