UFC Sao Paulo Results: Derek Brunson Ruins Lyoto Machida’s Comeback Fight With A Nasty Left Hand

10.29.17 46 mins ago

FS 1

The UFC’s end of year smorgasbord of fight cards continues with UFC: Sao Paulo, a surprisingly stacked card ahead of UFC 217 that featured Demian Maia and Colby Covington vying for a top spot in the welterweight division and most importantly, a returning Lyoto Machida, who hadn’t been seen since his loss to Yoel Romero in June of 2016. Overall, it was a damn fine card that was the appetizer before George St-Pierre’s UFC 217 comeback against Michael Bisping.

Derek Brunson def. Lyoto Machida via TKO (round 1).

The Dragon has been slain. At 39 years old, where does he go from here? Check out the highlights.

Colby Covington def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision.

Wrestler vs. BJJ Ace. You know what that means: A striking battle! An extremely gory striking battle! After the fight, Covington directly called out Tyron Woodley to the cheers and jeers of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Woodley responded…

Pedro Munhoz def. Rob Font via guillotine choke submission (round 1)

Francisco Trinaldo def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (It’s time for Miller to retire.)

Thiago Santos def. Jack Hermansson via TKO (round 1)

John Lineker def. Marlon Vera via unanimous decision

