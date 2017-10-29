FS 1

The UFC’s end of year smorgasbord of fight cards continues with UFC: Sao Paulo, a surprisingly stacked card ahead of UFC 217 that featured Demian Maia and Colby Covington vying for a top spot in the welterweight division and most importantly, a returning Lyoto Machida, who hadn’t been seen since his loss to Yoel Romero in June of 2016. Overall, it was a damn fine card that was the appetizer before George St-Pierre’s UFC 217 comeback against Michael Bisping.

Derek Brunson def. Lyoto Machida via TKO (round 1).

The Dragon has been slain. At 39 years old, where does he go from here? Check out the highlights.

Colby Covington def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision.

Wrestler vs. BJJ Ace. You know what that means: A striking battle! An extremely gory striking battle! After the fight, Covington directly called out Tyron Woodley to the cheers and jeers of Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Colby Covington backs up his smack talk with impressive striking and takedown defense vs. Demian Maia! #UFCSP https://t.co/3de21vOelz — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 29, 2017

"You've gots to chill." — Parrish Smith OR Demian Maia #UFCSP pic.twitter.com/DdvF7IiRb7 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 29, 2017

Woodley responded…

He changed his name to Colby "Cotton Fist" Covington. Or Easy Money Covington. Sum like that. I'm embarrassed he was proud of that https://t.co/cVDPnB7e5T — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) October 29, 2017

Pedro Munhoz def. Rob Font via guillotine choke submission (round 1)

WHAT A MOVE! Pedro Munhoz gets the submission win with a guillotine from the top position! #UFCSP https://t.co/TdV3BV7Xz6 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 29, 2017

Francisco Trinaldo def. Jim Miller via unanimous decision (It’s time for Miller to retire.)

Jim Miller about to make his 28th (!!!) UFC appearance. That's a new record for most fights in company history. #UFCSP — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 29, 2017

Thiago Santos def. Jack Hermansson via TKO (round 1)

Thiago Santos finishes off Jack Hermanssonin round one! That uppercut. That finish. Wow. #UFCSP https://t.co/5wLUpuLo2X — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 29, 2017

John Lineker def. Marlon Vera via unanimous decision