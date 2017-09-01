Getty Image

The United States Men’s National Soccer Team has not taken the pitch since winning the Gold Cup in July. It was a nice moment to cap off what has been a pretty solid stretch for the Americans, who have not lost since last November. But despite that moment, something far more important has been on the horizon for some time: The return of World Cup qualifying.

The U.S. is currently in the midst of a battle to make it to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. It should make it there, but a ton is riding on their results in a pair of qualifiers that take place over the next week. Haven’t been following along? No worries. We made a brief explainer to get you all caught up on what the USMNT has going on, what the best and worst case scenarios are, and why these upcoming matches highlight an American who has the potential to become an international soccer star.

What is the United States doing right now?

We are currently in the final round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers for CONCACAF, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football. There are five rounds, they began in March of 2015, and are a gigantic slog that should end with the United States securing a spot in the World Cup.

At this stage — called “The Hex” because six teams make it — you play every team twice, once at home, once on the road. You get three points for a win, one point for a draw, and zero points for a loss. Currently, the Americans sit in third with eight points. Mexico is on top with 14, Costa Rica is in second with 11, Panama is in fourth with seven, then Honduras and Trinidad and Tobago round out the group with five and three points, respectively.

Each club has four matches left. There are qualifiers over the next week and then two more in Early October. At that point, the United States will finish in the top-3 and earn an automatic spot to Russia in 2018, sit in fourth and have to participate in an inter-confederation playoff against the fifth-placed team from the Asia Football Confederation, or come in fifth or sixth, at which point it will miss the World Cup. It goes without saying, but that first option is the most preferable one by a factor of about 10 billion.