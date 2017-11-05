Twitter

The greatest trophy in college sports finally found a home on Saturday night.

Forget about the Land Grant Trophy. The National Championship Trophy can get out of here. Not even the axes or jugs or seals you may hold dear from your beloved rivalry games can compete with the inaugural Ninth Island Showdown’s golden pineapple.

UNLV beat Hawaii, 31-24, at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday. In doing so, they earned the right to celebrate victory by hoisting a giant golden pineapple and call it their own. Look at the Runnin’ Rebels go get a first look at the humongous trophy they earned on Saturday night.