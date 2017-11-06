Getty Image

TJ Dillashaw may have won the battle against former Team Alpha Male training partner Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217, but he hasn’t won the war. Members of his previous camp still seem to hate his guts, and that goes all the way up to the top with their typically chill leader Urijah Faber. Faber recently retired last December, but hinted at a return following Dillashaw’s recapture of the bantamweight title.

During a Metro PCS fan Q&A, someone asked him what would be interesting enough to prompt a comeback.

“I would say probably the [fight] with the most zeroes behind it, number one,” Faber replied. “You know, I would say probably T.J. Dillashaw. That sounds like a good time.”

Dillashaw earned Team Alpha Male’s ire after winning the 135 pound belt and then departing the team with striking coach Duane ‘Bang’ Ludwig. Since then, there have been endless stories from former teammates on how Dillashaw uses performance enhancing drugs, how he injures teammates during sparring, and how he’s just generally a terrible person who smells and is not to be trusted.