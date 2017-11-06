Urijah Faber Would Come Out Of Retirement To Beat Up Former Teammate TJ Dillashaw

#MMA #UFC
11.06.17 38 mins ago

Getty Image

TJ Dillashaw may have won the battle against former Team Alpha Male training partner Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217, but he hasn’t won the war. Members of his previous camp still seem to hate his guts, and that goes all the way up to the top with their typically chill leader Urijah Faber. Faber recently retired last December, but hinted at a return following Dillashaw’s recapture of the bantamweight title.

During a Metro PCS fan Q&A, someone asked him what would be interesting enough to prompt a comeback.

“I would say probably the [fight] with the most zeroes behind it, number one,” Faber replied. “You know, I would say probably T.J. Dillashaw. That sounds like a good time.”

Dillashaw earned Team Alpha Male’s ire after winning the 135 pound belt and then departing the team with striking coach Duane ‘Bang’ Ludwig. Since then, there have been endless stories from former teammates on how Dillashaw uses performance enhancing drugs, how he injures teammates during sparring, and how he’s just generally a terrible person who smells and is not to be trusted.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSMMATJ DILLASHAWUFCURIJAH FABER

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP