Given that many people already suspect UFC featherweight Cris Cyborg of being on steroids simply based on her muscular appearance, the last thing she needed in her life was another drug testing controversy. But that’s exactly what she got this past week in Thailand when the police were called during a random USADA sample collection.

Now that many top shelf performance enhancing drugs clear the system within hours of their use, any kind of disruption or evasion in the collection process can appear to be an attempt to escape detection. That was the suspicion some had following this incident, but now USADA is coming forward to clear Cyborg of any wrongdoing.

“Ms. Justino fully complied with the sample collection process,” a USADA statement provided to MMAFighting.com read. “From collection to delivery, the integrity of the sample was secured, and it is currently being analyzed by the WADA accredited lab in Tokyo. Athletes’ cooperation in providing a requested sample is critical to ensure all athletes’ right to safe and clean sport is protected.”