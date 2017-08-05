Getty Image

Usain Bolt is the fastest man to ever live. His record speaks for itself — Bolt is 8-0 at the Olympics in gold medal races, has won a gold at the World Championships 11 times, and boasts the world record in both the 100 and 200 meters. While plenty of athletes are described as “dominant,” there aren’t many who can say their careers have been as consistently great as Bolt.

But all good things must come to an end, and at the Track and Field World Championships in London this year, Bolt decided to compete one last time before sprinting off into the sunset. There was just one problem: Unlike past years where he was the clear-cut best runner in the field, he ran the risk of getting caught in 2017.

Unfortunately for Bolt, that’s exactly what happened — he ended up taking home the bronze in the 100 meters, marking the first time he hasn’t won gold or silver in the race. Coming in with a time of 9.95, Bolt lost to a pair of Americans: Former Olympic gold medalist Justin Gatlin (9.92) and up-and-coming star Christian Coleman (9.94). Gatlin is controversial for his past performance-enhancing drug use, while Coleman had the fastest time heading into the final and was viewed as the heir to Bolt’s throne and handed the legendary sprinter his first loss in the race since 2013 in the semi-finals.

As you can guess by their times, it was as thrilling of a final as you could imagine.

Americans Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman defeat Usain Bolt in his final solo 100 meter race. pic.twitter.com/O9thhX8Sxo — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 5, 2017

After the race, the internet decided to shower Bolt with praise to mark the end of his career.

<!–pagetitle:–>

Usain Bolt's final 100 comes in third. Legendary career for Bolt. Fastest man the Earth has ever seen. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 5, 2017

There will never be another athlete like Usain Bolt. Thanks for the memories, Champ. pic.twitter.com/gCDOHY8qyv — Coral (@Coral) August 5, 2017

Congratulations to the legend & honorary Londoner, @usainbolt on a fantastic career. You will always be the greatest! #Bolt #London2017 pic.twitter.com/QAMVS8Vnxs — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) August 5, 2017

Now the career of Usain #Bolt is finally complete. Defeat was the only thing that was missing, the most enduring experience for the soul — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 5, 2017

You made millions of fans happy and smiling, being an example for everyone: thank you @usainbolt ! #bolt #London2017 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/DujTlRtFzN — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) August 5, 2017

Puma, Bolt’s longtime sponsor, pulled a similar move to Gatorade and released a video to honor him.

<!–pagetitle:–>

Gatlin even decided to pay his respects to Bolt after the race, as he dropped to one knee and bowed down to the greatest of all time.

Photo of the night… Justin Gatlin & Usain Bolt #IAAFWorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/8hVgiNrENB — George Orfanakis (@G_Orfan) August 5, 2017

SportsCenter paid tribute by posting its old “This Is SportsCenter” commercial where Bolt clocks in to work, leaves the screen for a few seconds, comes back, and clocks out.

After his final 100m race, Usain Bolt has officially clocked out. #ThisIsSportsCenter pic.twitter.com/fpfQdaC16y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 5, 2017

There is some good news for those who missed this race: Bolt with take to the starting block one final time as part of a relay on August 12.

Usain Bolt confirmed that he will compete in the 4x100m heats — Andre Lowe (@AndreLoweJA) August 5, 2017

And if people have something of a sour taste in their mouths from how his individual career ended, here’s a reminder that fairytale endings don’t always happen, even to the greatest athletes to ever live.

<!–pagetitle:–>

Reminder ☝️Usain Bolt is still the greatest sprinter the world has ever seen. Don't forget, Muhammad Ali lost his last 2 ever fights. — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) August 5, 2017

Despite going down in his final race, it really is amazing that Bolt was just so much better than everyone else for so long. The three fastest times ever recorded in the 100 meters all belong to Bolt, and on the list of the all-time fastest races ever, his name appears a ton. The same thing applies for the list of the best performances in the 200 meters, another race where Bolt holds the world record.

The fairytale ending to Bolt’s career that everyone wanted didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean he’s anything other than the greatest sprinter ever.