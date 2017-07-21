UPROXX At The ESPY's

Sports Journalism Got Hit With Another Huge Round Of Layoffs

07.21.17 21 mins ago

Vice

Vice Sports is no more. Joining the growing list of sports media sites trimming their rosters, writers for the site announced Friday afternoon on Twitter that the sports website will cease publication.

Vice Sports first launched in 2014, but Vice Media announced Friday it is laying off 2 percent of its staff and, of course, shifting more toward video as it expands internationally. That meant the elimination of Vice Sports as part of that percentile shrinkage. Variety reports about 60 staffers will be let go, though the company plans to expand in the future as investments continue to pour in.

Around The Web

TAGSjournalismVICE Sports

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP