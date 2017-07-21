Vice

Vice Sports is no more. Joining the growing list of sports media sites trimming their rosters, writers for the site announced Friday afternoon on Twitter that the sports website will cease publication.

Vice Sports first launched in 2014, but Vice Media announced Friday it is laying off 2 percent of its staff and, of course, shifting more toward video as it expands internationally. That meant the elimination of Vice Sports as part of that percentile shrinkage. Variety reports about 60 staffers will be let go, though the company plans to expand in the future as investments continue to pour in.