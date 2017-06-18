Controversy Surrounded The Ending Of Ward/Kovalev 2 Thanks To A Bizarre Ref Stoppage

Getty Image

Last November’s title fight between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev was one of the most controversial in boxing last year. The close fight brought the unified WBA, WBO, IBF unified light heavyweight titles around the waist of Andre Ward, who welcomed the rematch with the bigger Kovalev amidst plenty of trash talk. As if the talk, titles and questionable result from the last fight weren’t enough to make the fight dramatic, the winner of this bout would likely get to call themselves the pound for pound best as the boxers occupy the no.1 and no. 2 spots in Ring magazine’s rankings. Conor McGregor and Mayweather may be dominating the headlines this week, but this was the matchup to care about (along with GGG/Canelo).

Unfotunately, the fight would end with a controversial stoppage after multiple brutal body shots. Some of which Sergey Kovalev said were low blows.

Both Ward and Kovalev would open up with a hard-hitting intensity that channeled the weeks of verbal sparring the fighters went through leading up to the fight. This was like a dogfight, and from the opening minute, both men were simply trying to hit each other as hard as they could. The intensity was thick. Through four rounds, Kovalev looked like he was taking his belts back and getting vengeance for his sole defeat from the undefeated Ward, but Ward was getting creative and finally landing more power shots while Kovalev worked the jab.

