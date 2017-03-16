https://youtu.be/JuqTAOxyGo0 Gennady Golovkin is back in action this Saturday March 18th, taking on the tough Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden in a WBA middleweight title unification bout. Golovkin continues to tear through all his opponents, and he currently carries a 36-0 record with 33 knockouts. The only thing missing from his resume is the scalp of one of the other boxing greats around his weight division — Floyd Mayweather, Andre Ward, or Canelo Alvarez. But at this point they are all wisely avoiding the Kazakhstani knockout artist.

A wise choice, if the above video is any indication. Golovkin is aggressive and fearless and packs a hell of a punch. Anyone fighting him isn’t just likely to take a loss on their record, they could lose years off their life with the beatings he gives out. He’s one bad dude, as his growing following will attest to.