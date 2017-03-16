https://youtu.be/JuqTAOxyGo0
Gennady Golovkin is back in action this Saturday March 18th, taking on the tough Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden in a WBA middleweight title unification bout. Golovkin continues to tear through all his opponents, and he currently carries a 36-0 record with 33 knockouts. The only thing missing from his resume is the scalp of one of the other boxing greats around his weight division — Floyd Mayweather, Andre Ward, or Canelo Alvarez. But at this point they are all wisely avoiding the Kazakhstani knockout artist.
A wise choice, if the above video is any indication. Golovkin is aggressive and fearless and packs a hell of a punch. Anyone fighting him isn’t just likely to take a loss on their record, they could lose years off their life with the beatings he gives out. He’s one bad dude, as his growing following will attest to.
Speaking of that following, if you want to join them and check out his fight this Saturday, beer company and boxing sponsor Tecate has an interesting proposition for you. While the HBO PPV will cost you $64.99, Tecate will send you $15 of that back if you buy a 12-pack, and $25 if you buy two. Sounds like a pretty fun way to spend money on a fight.
Okay, let’s check out a few of our favorite moments from the above video.
