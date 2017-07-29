Watch Episode One Of ‘Mayweather Vs. McGregor: All Access’

07.29.17

The boxing superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor on August 26th is fast approaching, and now that the World Tour portion of promoting is done it’s time for some All Access episodes. All Access is the behind the scenes series that Showtime puts together for all of its big sporting events, and there’ll be four episodes dedicated to Mayweather vs. McGregor shenanigans.

Episode one came out on Friday July 28th, and focuses on all the madness that went down on the four stop, three country World Tour. If you followed along with all that ridiculousness live, don’t worry: there’s plenty of new and dramatic backstage footage to go along with all the jokes and smack lobbed by Conor and Floyd at each other.

There’s also probably going to be some more bad blood generated between McGregor and Mayweather’s partners at Showtime Sports. They prominently featured highlights of McGregor’s three MMA losses, and also selectively edited the trash talk in a way that made their boy Mayweather look better. McGregor ripped into Showtimes Sports VP Stephen Espinoza multiple times across the tour, nicknaming him ‘Weasel’ for slights both real and imagined in the way the events were organized.

With the majority of McGregor’s harshest burns removed, I can’t recommend the 24/7 episode as the definitive wrap-up of the #MayMac World Tour. But Showtime did do a good job of condensing the often bloated events down and making them seem like a fun spectacle full of music and pageantry. The truth was a little less rosy, with thousands of fans left standing around, sometimes for hours, booing everyone that wasn’t McGregor and Mayweather.

