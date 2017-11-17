Two UFC Fighters Had A Boomerang Brawl In Australia And Now The Courts Are Involved

UFC fighters are supposed to keep their violence in the cage where it’s sanctioned, but that’s not how things went this week leading up to an event in Sydney, Australia. Headliner and former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum got into an altercation with welterweight contender Colby Covington that ended with Werdum throwing a boomerang in Covington’s face. The whole thing was captured on film by another UFC fighter on the card, Dan Hooker.

Covington has been pushing a pro wrestling-level bad guy persona pretty hard lately, and went so far as calling the crowd in Brazil a bunch of filthy animals after his last win. That really upset a lot of Brazilian fighters, and it’s almost guaranteed this assault from Werdum was related to those comments.

Speaking of it being an assault, Colby has gone ahead and pressed charges against Werdum. He’ll now have to appear in front of an Australian court on Dec. 13. Considering the incident was caught clearly on film, Fabricio could be in a decent amount of trouble.

