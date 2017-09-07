WFAN Sports Radio Host Craig Carton Was Arrested By The FBI For Fraud

09.06.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

WFAN radio host Craig Carton has been arrested by the FBI on conspiracy and fraud charges. The New York City radio host who hosted on alongside Boomer Esiason on the Boomer and Carton Show, which is simulcast on CBS Sports Network, allegedly duped investors out of $5.6 million, which he used to pay down massive gambling debts at two casinos.

Court papers say Carton ran up millions in losses at a pair of casinos and a debt of $825,000 to another individual, per the New York Daily News. He and a partner, Michael Wright, were charged with securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy, crimes which carry huge fines and a maximum of 45 years in prison.

“Behind all the talk,” said U.S. Attorney Joon Kim. “The Carton and Wright show was just a sham, designed to fleece investors out of millions ultimately to be spend on payments to casinos and … other personal debt.”

