What Time Does The Mayweather-McGregor Fight Start?

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Boxing #Floyd Mayweather
Senior Editor, Sports
08.26.17
What Time Does The Mayweather-McGregor Fight Start?

Getty Image

After more than a year of teases and buildup, the eagerly-anticipated superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will finally go down on Saturday night. You can read our ridiculously comprehensive coverage of the fight right here, but read on below for information about when and where the actual card will get underway.

The fight will air live on pay-per-view on Saturday, and will begin at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). There are many options for streaming or purchasing the PPV legally, and pretty much every option will set you back $99.99 to order the show.

The preliminary card will air on FOX beginning at 9 p.m. ET (the preliminary card will simulcast on the pay-per-view, but the main card will be PPV-only). There will be four matches in the prelims:

– Welterweight (147 lbs.): Thomas Dulorme vs. Yordenis Ugás
– Welterweight (147 lbs.): Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Miguel Borrego
– Super middleweight (168 lbs.) Kevin Newman vs. Antonio Hernandez
– Super middleweight (168 lbs.): Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc

And the main card:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Boxing#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSboxingCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fight

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 23 hours ago 3 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP