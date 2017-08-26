What Time Does The Mayweather-McGregor Fight Start?

Getty Image

After more than a year of teases and buildup, the eagerly-anticipated superfight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather will finally go down on Saturday night. You can read our ridiculously comprehensive coverage of the fight right here, but read on below for information about when and where the actual card will get underway.

The fight will air live on pay-per-view on Saturday, and will begin at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). There are many options for streaming or purchasing the PPV legally, and pretty much every option will set you back $99.99 to order the show.

The preliminary card will air on FOX beginning at 9 p.m. ET (the preliminary card will simulcast on the pay-per-view, but the main card will be PPV-only). There will be four matches in the prelims:

– Welterweight (147 lbs.): Thomas Dulorme vs. Yordenis Ugás

– Welterweight (147 lbs.): Juan Heraldez vs. Jose Miguel Borrego

– Super middleweight (168 lbs.) Kevin Newman vs. Antonio Hernandez

– Super middleweight (168 lbs.): Savannah Marshall vs. Sydney LeBlanc

And the main card: