All anyone can seem to talk about after the Green Bay Packers dismantled the New York Giants in the final game of Wild Card weekend is Aaron Rodgers’ Hail Mary at the end of the first half. It rendered a stout defensive performance by New York moot and set the stage for a second half beatdown. But as you can see in this helpful video below, it’s not exactly new:

It even gave some previous Rodgers victims some PTSD: