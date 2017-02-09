Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! contestant Kirstin Cutts has approximate knowledge of many things, and none of those include Los Angeles Lakers greats.

The graduate student from Austin had a bit of trouble with the clues in an “NBA Greats” category during the Jeopardy! round on Wednesday’s episode. It was a category that was left untouched by all three contestants until it was just basketball and “Historic Automobiles” to choose from. Carl the immigration attorney got us started with the $200 question, which was “Alphabetically first on the NBA’s list of its 50 greatest players, is this Bucks, Lakers & Celebrity Jeopardy! Star.”

Kirstin eagerly rang in, then seemed to second-guess herself and asked “Who is Allen?” She was probably thinking Ray Allen here, but he didn’t play for either of those teams and hasn’t appeared on Jeopardy! to my knowledge. Decent guess, though. The champion, Jody, answered Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and then moved onto Historic Automobiles.

Karl steered us back to basketball, getting Patrick Ewing and Kevin Durant questions correct. The $800 question, however, was time for Kristin to take another crack at basketball greats. It didn’t go well.

Kirstin just had the most Jeopardy response to a sports question I've ever seen. pic.twitter.com/5BQHYNUIgP — GO PACK GO (@PeteScottPPool) February 8, 2017

The answer is not Yao Ming—who also never played for the Lakers—but Kobe Bryant. Carl got that one, too, as well as the $1,000 question in the category to take a pretty sizable lead into Double Jeopardy! Despite the bricks, Kirsten did well on Wednesday. She staged a comeback in the Double Jeopardy! round and took the lead on Final Jeopardy!, nailing the question to become the new champion.

Because who needs to know about NBA legends when you know what national anthem Hawaii borrowed before it became a US state?