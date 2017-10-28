Getty Image

Baseball — bless its beautiful heart — has a distinct way of messing with you.

For me, one such moment occurred not even a couple of weeks ago, as Justin Turner was rounding the bases following his walkoff dinger in Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series. As Turner, in all of his bearded splendor, was exalting in a moment that helped set the Los Angeles Dodgers down their destined path of returning to the World Series, it was inevitable that the baseball world thought back to that night in 1988. In that sense, I was no different.

Because exactly 29 years before Turner’s titanic blast, it was a gimpy Kirk Gibson who won the night with his inexplicable dong to right field off Oakland’s Dennis Eckersley. That was the last time the Dodgers jockeyed for baseball’s ultimate prize, and that was the event everyone thought to recall.

Not me.

Let me set the scene. On October 15, 1988, I was six weeks shy of turning 8 years old and had just become what you might consider a full-throated sports fan. I loved baseball but specifically the New York Mets. I also loved collecting baseball cards — the 1987 Topps set, with the wood-grain paneling, remains perhaps the finest design ever approved by a card manufacturer — and after a few months, I already had hundreds, mostly procured through packs purchased at our local Queens deli on Sunday mornings.

I had also started reading through newspaper box scores. And over the course of the 1988 season, what I learned, above all else, was that Jose Canseco was good at hitting home runs. He’d launched 42 of them during the regular season. He was on his way to winning the American League’s Most Valuable Player Award. He was also juiced out of his gourd, but there’s no way a 7-year-old can know that. All I knew then was (a) home runs were cool and (b) that Canseco hit a crap-ton of them.