I stared at the bulbous TV hanging on the wall of the concourse. The game had never moved so slowly, and each pitch filled our lungs with terror. The game was occurring just a few feet away but our legs froze in place. If we moved, the seemingly impossible thing unfolding in front of us might never come to fruition.

We loved every second.

To understand why, you need to know that the first 10 seasons of the Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays’ existence constituted little more than a desolate wasteland. I should know, I have been to every Opening Day since the team’s inception in 1998. I was already 12 when they were born, but my first baseball game was their first baseball game. The only fun things about those subsequent years were Carl Crawford (who lead the majors in steals four times and triples three times before turning 26), Jose Canseco’s 31 dingers before the All-Star break in 1999, and that one time Lou Piniella dyed his hair blonde after the team won three straight games in 2003.

And that’s it.

But things appeared ripe for change in 2008. After losing 96 games the year before, the team re-branded with new uniforms and excised the Devil from their name. A few veterans were brought in, and the team played with purpose for the first time.

This newfound spirit became clear by the middle of spring training, on a day when Shelley Duncan spiked Akinori Iwamura in the dick and balls. Following a home plate collision a few days earlier that the Yankees found distasteful, Duncan slid hard into second with his spikes high, nailing Iwamura somewhere that would make David Robertson squirm. Jonny Gomes rushed in from right field and barreled into Duncan.