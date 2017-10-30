Getty Image

The final of Game 5 of the World Series read like a misprint, with the Astros beating the Dodgers 13-12. In total, the teams combined to hit seven home runs, bringing the series’ total to 22 (the most in history, despite only being five games in).

Yuli Gurriel, Cody Bellinger, Jose Altuve, George Springer, Carlos Correa, Brian McCann, and Yasiel Puig all deposited pitches into the seats and, in total, there were 28 combined base hits on the evening to produce 25 runs. It was a delightful game to be a hitter, and a nightmare for the pitchers. The home runs hit on Sunday night varied from absolute bombs, like the one hit by George Springer, to absolute jokes, like the pop fly that somehow got out for Carlos Correa.