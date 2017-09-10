The Worst College Football Play Of The Season Resulted In A 3rd And 93

CBS Sports Network

In a bit of a bizarre twist, Louisiana Tech hosted Mississippi State for a non-conference battle on Saturday evening. While it isn’t exactly easy to go into Ruston and emerge victorious, Dan Mullen’s team did not have a hard time doing so and covering a modest spread in the process.

With that said, there wasn’t a ton of intrigue left on the field when the visiting team from the SEC was leading 57-14 early in the fourth quarter. Still, Louisiana Tech was trying its best to punch it in on 2nd-and-goal from inside its opponent’s 10-yard line and, if nothing else, a score would have provided a moral victory.

Then, the impossible happened. Louisiana Tech went from having 2nd-and-goal from the six-yard line to third-and-goal… from its own seven-yard line.