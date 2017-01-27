Getty/XFL/ESPN

Vince McMahon’s unmistakable voice boomed through the room, as if he was addressing tens of thousands of screaming wrestling fans. “The XFL will be a tremendous success,” he promised the much smaller assembly of media at his new football league’s introductory press conference on Feb. 3, 2000. He flashed his trademark arrogant grin as he vowed that the “No Fun League” was about to meet the “Extra Fun League.” Some people thought McMahon was crazy, but some people believed him, because he is undoubtedly one of the greatest ringmasters in entertainment history.

We laugh at these statements today, obviously, because the XFL is synonymous with failure, perhaps more than any other sports league that ever folded. The USFL? Arena? World Football League? United Football League? All failures, yes, but none as spectacular and legendary as McMahon’s epically oversold dud. The rise and fall of the XFL was so astonishing that it’s hard to believe it has taken this long for ESPN to produce a 30 for 30 that delivers the behind-the-scenes drama of a figurative blimp crash that was highlighted by an actual blimp crash.

Directed by Charlie Ebersol, the son of former NBC Sports president and XFL co-founder Dick Ebersol, 30 for 30: This Was The XFL is a fantastic blast of nostalgia that takes fans inside the ultimate byproduct of the over-the-top, Michael Bay-inspired, testosterone-driven period of the late-90s and early aughts. Or, basically, the WWE’s “Attitude Era.” But there’s so much more to this 30 for 30 than simply a tale of two men who promised more than they could deliver. It is a “love story” about two friends whose bond couldn’t even be broken by the loss of millions of dollars, and it is also proof that the XFL deserves far more credit than it has ever received for its impact on today’s NFL.