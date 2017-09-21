YES Network

Major League Baseball stadiums have increased fan safety over the years with the extension of the netting behind home plate, but there is still significant danger for fans seated down the basepaths and behind the dugout.

Unfortunately, we were offered a reminder of that danger on Wednesday night when a line drive foul ball off the bat of Yankees first baseman Todd Frazier struck a young girl in the stands. Frazier and a number of the players on the field were visibly shaken by seeing the ball strike the girl, crouching down and putting heads in his hands or praying as medical officials tended to her.

There was a lengthy delay before the girl was able to be carried out of the stands and taken to the local hospital.