Yasiel Puig Spent A Day Working As A Barista In Los Angeles

01.23.17 11 mins ago

Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig remains a treasure despite being a polarizing figure, especially for those that hate bat flips, baseball being fun and outfielders with hand cannons.

Puig has his moments of immaturity and fits of anger on the field, but he seems to genuinely love the opportunities to interact with fans. On Monday morning, Puig worked a shift at the Coffee Bean in Studio City and embraced it in a way only Puig can with his own hashtag (#PuigYourBarista).

Puig’s new co-workers seemed pretty thrilled to have the baseball star behind the counter.

And the Dodgers fans that popped in were really excited to get a coffee, autograph and/or picture from the Cuban sensation.

