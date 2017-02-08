Getty Image

From the moment former Olympic wrestler and all around bad dude Yoel Romero started being considered the number one contender for Michael Bisping’s UFC middleweight title, the two haven’t gotten along. Romero earned his title shot by knocking Chris Weidman stupid with a huge flying knee at UFC 205, and during his post-fight interview the camera cut to Bisping throwing double middle fingers in his direction. The champion followed that classy move up by pantomiming a steroid injection to his butt.

“I love you, Mike!” Yoel screamed in response, not sounding particularly loving. “You say something like this to me? I love you! I’ll see you soon, boy!”

And now, Yoel is continuing to kill Michael with a scary sort of kindness by starting a GoFundMe page for the British champion’s medical expenses. No, not for the costs of Bisping’s recent knee surgery, which will keep him out of the cage (and Romero’s grasp) until May. But rather the beating Yoel promises to put on him when they finally meet.

I'm raising money for Michael Bisping Medical Expenses. Click to Donate: https://t.co/CtOtbTiaUL via @gofundme — Yoel Romero (@YoelRomeroMMA) February 8, 2017

Via the GoFundMe page:

This is Mike, he will be needing money to survive after me and him meet in the octagon approximately May of 2017. He is happy in this picture after defending his title against another fighter and the devastation he went through has caused him to have surgery on his knee where all the visible damage was on his face. This surgery has prevented him from competing in a timely manner. After his fight with me, I am convinced he will need this money to rebuild his life, he has a family and I am deeply concerned for him. Please help any way that you can as all funds will be used for medical expenses and his retirement party. Thank you for your time and #ynuevo

This is some absolutely top shelf trolling going on here, and we imagine it’s only going to get more and more heated as the fight approaches. Michael Bisping isn’t just a crafty veteran, he’s one of the most outspoken fighters the UFC has on their roster. We expect an over the top and probably offensive reaction to every action taken by Team Romero. That makes having to wait until summer for the actual fight a little less painful.