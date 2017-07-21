Oklahoma State’s Punter Probably Isn’t The Heisman Frontrunner, But He Should Be

#College Football
07.21.17 19 mins ago

Who is going to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy? If I had $100 and had to put it on someone, I’d probably look to a really great quarterback like USC’s Sam Darnold, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, or even reigning winner Lamar Jackson out of Louisville. There are some great running backs — Penn State’s Saquon Barkley and LSU’s Derrius Guice are the two that really stick out, in my opinion — and there are even defensive players like Derwin James from Florida State or omnipresent Houston tackle Ed Oliver who can make a serious case.

If you were put in the same situation, you may consider those people. You may consider someone else. That someone else would not be a punter, because punters do not win the Heisman Trophy.

Well, they never have. That’s a big thing. Especially to Oklahoma State’s Zach Sinor, who has formally announced his candidacy for the 2017 Heisman Trophy. Yes, you can’t announce a candidacy for something everyone is technically eligible for, but that did not stop Sinor from making a delightfully crappy website with the hopes of swaying some voters.

It’s called Sinor4Heisman.com. The home page is at the top of this page, and it’s great. There is also a dancing baby and some biographical information.

