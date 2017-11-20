Vans

The Ace Hotel is a well-known staple of the arts and entertainment scenes and has an eye on taking over streetwear style as well. On December 8th, the hotel will be shipping a special-edition, limited run sneaker it created in collaboration with Vans skate shoe company.

The custom Old Skool low tops feature olive drab canvas and black suede uppers, gum soles, and a tiny tattoo reading “the world is as you are” on the inside left foxing. The iconic side stripe is also removed, making for a bold stylistic choice and an overall cleaner look. There will only be 250 pairs created and they’ll retail at $95 a pair. This is actually the second collaboration between Vans and Ace Hotel, the first was a black-on-black version of the classic Era model in 2014.

The limited-edition Old Skools are available on the Ace Hotel website now, but you’ll have to wait until next month to get them. Vans is also has some sales coming up for Black Friday/Cyber Monday, which include 10% off sitewide on Black Friday and 20% off sitewide Cyber Monday.

Ace Hotel is a chain of hotels with locations in Portland, New York, Palm Springs, Chicago, London, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and New Orleans, with a focus on embracing their respective cities’ arts and entertainment scenes, often hosting concerts and exhibitions highlighting local talent.

See below for more hi-res image of the Ace Hotel X Vans Vault Old Skool low top.

Vans

Vans

Vans

Vans