We know A Bathing Ape as 1) the reason haters were getting mad at Soulja Boy, and 2) what Future has “on his back with some Act” on him. In a move that makes the brand a little more accessible to those of us who are not rap stars, Heineken is offering products from its partnership with the gorilla-sized streetwear brand for an NYC pop-up shop.

BAPE x #Heineken100 is a limited-edition, four-piece capsule collection for the 8th year of #Heineken100 — a program in which the Holland-based beer brand collaborates with the most innovative names in retail to develop co-branded products gifted exclusively to the world’s 100 most influential beer drinkers.

For the first time ever this year, #Heineken100 products will be available for the average Joe to purchase, beer enthusiast or not. Tuesday, December 12 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (or as supplies last) at a pop-up shop at lowkey Japanese restaurant Izakaya in New York City’s East Village (326 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10003).

Prices range from $50 – $350 for the four-piece collection which includes:

BAPE x #Heineken100 Half-Zip Pullover Shark Hoodie



Here’s the iconic BAPE shark hoodie in a half-zip design with a kangaroo pouch with a Heineken flair. The hoodie features accents in the memorable Heineken-green and a black-on-black #Heineken100 crest on the sleeve.