If The Met Ball is your Christmas and you just can’t get enough of fashion week, then your idea of a nice evening at home — when there’s no runway being walked — likely includes a trip into Netflix’s warehouse of fashion docs. But what should you watch? And, if you’re new to couture (but definitely a fan), where’s a good place to start?

We’ve got you covered! Here are the best fashion documentaries on Netflix streaming right now!

Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer

Jeremy Scott may be the creative director of Moschino now, but he didn’t start out that way. This documentary follows Scott’s trajectory from small-town farm boy who just couldn’t (and didn’t want to) fit in, as he morphs into a fashion juggernaut who’s loved by celebrities — Katy Perry, Devon Aoki, Lady Gaga are among the film’s cavalcade of stars — although critics are another story. Want to get into fashion but don’t know if just anyone can break in? This story will inspire you. (Send us some free clothes if you get famous.)

The True Cost

Fashion’s true cost isn’t always in the price you pay for your garments. This film explores the industry by asking who really pays for the clothes that you’re wearing and the answer may not be something you want to hear. Documenting the toll that fast fashion takes on the environment and the workers who produce your clothes. Don’t know how your clothes came to be? This film will shed a chilling light on the premium society truly pays on materialism.

