The Best Fashion Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

#What To Watch #Streaming #Netflix
Life & Culture Editor
02.06.18
best fashion documentaries on netflix

Uproxx

Last Updated: February 6th

If The Met Ball is your Christmas and you just can’t get enough of fashion week, then your idea of a nice evening at home — when there’s no runway being walked — likely includes a trip into Netflix’s warehouse of fashion docs. But what should you watch? And, if you’re new to couture (but definitely a fan), where’s a good place to start?

We’ve got you covered! Here are the best fashion documentaries on Netflix streaming right now!

Related: The 15 Best Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer

Jeremy Scott may be the creative director of Moschino now, but he didn’t start out that way. This documentary follows Scott’s trajectory from small-town farm boy who just couldn’t (and didn’t want to) fit in, as he morphs into a fashion juggernaut who’s loved by celebrities — Katy Perry, Devon Aoki, Lady Gaga are among the film’s cavalcade of stars — although critics are another story. Want to get into fashion but don’t know if just anyone can break in? This story will inspire you. (Send us some free clothes if you get famous.)

Add To Netflix Queue

For more of the best streaming picks on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, subscribe to our What To Watch newsletter.

The True Cost

Fashion’s true cost isn’t always in the price you pay for your garments. This film explores the industry by asking who really pays for the clothes that you’re wearing and the answer may not be something you want to hear. Documenting the toll that fast fashion takes on the environment and the workers who produce your clothes. Don’t know how your clothes came to be? This film will shed a chilling light on the premium society truly pays on materialism.

Add To Netflix Queue

Around The Web

TOPICS#What To Watch#Streaming#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXstreamingstylewhat to watch

The RX

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 day ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 4 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 5 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 1 week ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 weeks ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP