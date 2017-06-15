Uproxx

If The Met Ball is your christmas and you just can’t get enough of fashion week, then your idea of a nice evening at home — when there’s no runway being walked — likely includes a trip into Netflix’s warehouse of fashion docs. But what should you watch? And, if you’re new to couture (but definitely a fan), where’s a good place to start?

We’ve got you covered! Here are the best fashion (turn to the left!) documentaries streaming right now!

The September Issue

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you enjoy fashion or big personalities, then there is no doc you need to watch more than The September Issue. It’s about putting together Vogue’s biggest edition of the year and everyone you know and love (or have at least heard of in passing) is here: Anna Wintour sporting sunglasses and an attitude cold enough to reverse global warming; Andre Leon-Talley sulkily playing tennis while wearing a Louis Vuitton beach towel around his neck; Uncle Karl Lagerfeld just chilling indoors, never taking off his leather gloves.

The real star of this film, however, is Grace Coddington, Vogue’s Creative Director At Large. Watch this movie and tell me that you’re not dying for a) a documentary about Grace herself and b) to have Coddington come to your house and give you some real talk about your wardrobe and your life (which is a complete mess because you are not Grace Coddington).