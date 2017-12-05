Giving (Or Getting) A Tattoo This Holiday? Check These Inkers Out

12.05.17

Getting a tattoo means a lot. It’s (usually) a serious monetary investment. It can be a big time commitment. It’s also permanent. Or, at the very least, permanent until you pay even more money to get one removed. What we’re saying is that getting a tattoo is not a decision to be trifled with. Moreover, gifting your lover a tattoo is an even bigger investment. Talent, tastes, quality-control, and price are all matters to be considered. The last thing you want is to create insecurity over a bad tat in the one person you hope to help feel confident.

We decided to build a collection of some of our favorite tattoo artists working around the country today. If you live in one of these cities, great! If not, maybe they’ll feel worth traveling to (or inspire you to seek out other tattoo stars). After all, if you’re giving the gift of ink this holiday season, you want the very best.

MELISSA BAKER — Boston, MA

Melissa Baker has a keen eye for serious depth of design. She studied sculpture at the University of Georgia and that education manifests brilliantly in her work. Baker’s lines are clean and the tattoos almost pop off the skin like a beveled piece of art. Whether she’s working in color or black, the strength of the tattoo is in the clarity and precision.

