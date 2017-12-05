Unsplash

Getting a tattoo means a lot. It’s (usually) a serious monetary investment. It can be a big time commitment. It’s also permanent. Or, at the very least, permanent until you pay even more money to get one removed. What we’re saying is that getting a tattoo is not a decision to be trifled with. Moreover, gifting your lover a tattoo is an even bigger investment. Talent, tastes, quality-control, and price are all matters to be considered. The last thing you want is to create insecurity over a bad tat in the one person you hope to help feel confident.

We decided to build a collection of some of our favorite tattoo artists working around the country today. If you live in one of these cities, great! If not, maybe they’ll feel worth traveling to (or inspire you to seek out other tattoo stars). After all, if you’re giving the gift of ink this holiday season, you want the very best.

MELISSA BAKER — Boston, MA

Progress on Kim’s back. One more session of #linework, then COLOR! Can’t wait! 😉#peacocktattoo #mandalatattoo #melissabakertattoo #bostontattooartist A post shared by Melissa Baker (@girlinheavystorm) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Melissa Baker has a keen eye for serious depth of design. She studied sculpture at the University of Georgia and that education manifests brilliantly in her work. Baker’s lines are clean and the tattoos almost pop off the skin like a beveled piece of art. Whether she’s working in color or black, the strength of the tattoo is in the clarity and precision.

Thanks Evin! You’re a champ! #rosetattoo #sternumtattoo #floraltattoo #colortattoo #traditionaltattoo #melissabakertattoo #bostontattooartist A post shared by Melissa Baker (@girlinheavystorm) on Dec 1, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Thanks Kate! #birdtattoo #birdsofprey A post shared by Melissa Baker (@girlinheavystorm) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:28pm PST