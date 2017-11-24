All The Best Black Friday 2017 Style, Sneaks, & Streetwear Deals

Unsplash

Black Friday, the most ironic day of the year — when we greedily fight each other for more stuff just hours after declaring how thankful we are for what we already have, is upon us once again. But fear not – Black Friday 2017 does not have to be as scary as the name sounds. While many will be camping out in their beach chairs and tents outside of department stores for deals that may or may not be worth the hassle, you can turn your swag on and turn your stress down by perusing this comprehensive list of the best Black Friday weekend 2017 style deals. Whether that means heading straight to the store with a list and without the guesswork or heading to the right site without the possibility of being punched out by an overzealous shopper, we risked carpal tunnel by scouring the web in your stead, and we’ve broken it down in three categories: “Fancy Pants,” “Regular Degular Schemegular,” and “Damn Near Free” so you don’t have to waste your time clicking on links only to have your heart broken when you see the prices of the first few items. You can thank us later.

Fancy Pants

This is the stuff for the people who either look like they smell good, or who look like they are working very hard to look like they smell bad. These are the folks who would normally spend quite a lot for the sake of style, but on this magical weekend they get to drop the “quite,” and only spend “a lot.” Fancy pants shoppers are the ones who can afford $50 white tees and whose coats cost an average person’s rent money for the month. Enter with caution.



American Trench – Deals on outerware, winter gear, and accessories.

Discount: 15% Off

Sales Dates: From Black Friday through Cyber Monday

Promo Code: BLACKFRIDAY2017

Barneys Warehouse – The official Web site for the famed Barney’s New York department store.

Discount and Sale Dates:

Black Friday: 40% off in-store discounts have already started but an additional 20% off purchases will start Thanksgiving until noon Friday, November 24. For online, however, it will be 50% off starting from November 23 until the 26th.

Cyber Monday: 60% off site-wide.

Promo Code: None

Baxter of California – Deals on men’s lotions, “smell-good,” hair products, and beauty accessories.

Discount: 25% off, 30% off Cyber Monday

Sales Dates: 11/20-11/27

Promo Code: HOLIDAY17; CYBER17 for Cyber Monday