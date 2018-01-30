‘Black Panther’ And BoxLunch Team Up To Save Wakanda And Feed America

BoxLunch

Everyone is gearing up for the release of the Black Panther movie in February, and friend groups are literally planning out entire outfits to wear to the event. Usually, for Marvel films, fans both old and new look for costumes to wear when they see the flick — a favorite character to embody. For Black Panther, though, people — especially black people — are looking for clothing items that they feel represent them. It’s a big moment of mainstream representation and folks want to go in style.

BoxLunch, a philanthropic retailer whose parent company is the once-edgy Hot Topic, is introducing a Black Panther-inspired streetwear collection. The line uses iconography and patterns representative of the characters in the film. That’s pretty cool as is, but for every $10 spent on merchandise, whether online or in-stores, a healthy meal is donated to a person in need through the brand’s partnership with Feeding America.

Not only is the cause good enough to spend a couple bucks, the clothes are actually something you’d wear again – not just something you’d cop for the movie premiere. The Black Panther icon is one of the cooler superhero logos, so no worries there, and the patterns are afrocentric, straight outta Wakanda. Clothing comes in both men’s and women’s sizes and designs, and you can choose to either go big and buy a windbreaker for $60 (or, six meals for someone who needs it) or go a little smaller and get a t-shirt or wallet (still a helpful two meals). Either way, you’ll be ready for the premiere without the goofy getup, and you’ll have helped someone struggling get through another day.

