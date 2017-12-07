Concepts x Nike SB Dunk High ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ Hit Online Stores Today

#Nike #Sneakers #Dunks #Christmas
12.07.17 8 mins ago

Cambride-based Concepts gave us a beautiful gift in 2013 with the “Ugly Christmas Sweater” themed Nike SB Dunks, and they’re back at it again for the 2017 holiday season. The sneaker boutique is offering an SB Dunk High with the familiar mean snowman and gingerbread pattern, but this time they’re mixing it up on a brand new color-way — a multi-colored knit — and featuring the shoe in sizes that will make it a merry Christmas for even the smallest of sneakerheads. The shoes also come with four lace color options to make for an even more twisted, yet funky, new holiday tradition.

Concepts Cambridge and NYC released the shoe in-store December 2, and Nike released it in online stores this morning. The men’s version of the shoe comes in a special edition box which is so top secret we couldn’t even find a photo of it. The men’s size will cost you at least $125 (that is, if you can still find them), but prices vary depending on the vendor, as some buyers have gotten a hold of the limited edition shoe and are now selling them via eBay and other sites.

If you’re not into the ugly sweater tradition at parties or you live in a climate where sweaters won’t be needed for the winter, this sneaker alternative might be the way to go.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Sneakers#Dunks#Christmas
TAGSChristmasconceptsDUNKSNIKEshoesSNEAKERS

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP